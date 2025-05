Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Prominent investor Lo Kheng Hong revealed his reasons for increasing his holdings in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia (BDMN) and PT Bank CIMB Niaga (BNGA) in April 2025.

Lo Kheng Hong’s holding in BDMN amounted to 21.21 million shares by the end of April, up from 21.04 million shares at the end of March, and itself was up from 20.32 million shares at the end of February. Currently, Lo Kheng Hong is the fifth-largest shareholder of Bank Danamon Indonesia.