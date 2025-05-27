Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Illustration. /ANTARA FOTO-Raisan Al Farisi

Bill Gates and Astra Group Kickstart Investments Into Indonesia’s Biotech Sector

Indonesia could attain a strategic position to become an innovation center in the region.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Dany Saputra
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Dany Saputra - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 27 Mei 2025 | 08:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s biotechnology sector is becoming increasingly prospective as influential figures and companies, including philanthropist billionaire Bill Gates and auto giant Astra, have shown interest in the sector.

Through various initiatives and investments, Gates has been actively promoting biotechnology development, food security, and healthcare. His focus on genetic engineering of crops, vaccine innovation, and tropical disease diagnostic technologies underscores the global need for transformation in this sector.

