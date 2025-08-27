Operators Call for Stronger Infrastructure Backing

Telecommunication operators are targeting low-cost internet with prices of IDR 100,000 /month & speeds of up to 100 Mbps, depending on adequate infrastructure.

VP Corporate Strategy, Innovation, Sustainability, and Marketing at PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) Jockie Heruseon said such affordability is within reach, aligning with the Ministry of Communication and Digital’s (Komdigi) plan to broaden digital access through the upcoming 1.4 GHz frequency band auction.