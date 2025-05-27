Danantara Gears Up to Boost Indonesia's EV Export Potential

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is poised to become a global hub for electric vehicles (EV) through the export of domestically manufactured EVs. The Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, known as BPI Danantara, is prepared to support this national ambition.

Indonesia's collaboration with China in developing the local EV ecosystem is expected to strengthen the country’s position as a key player in the global EV market. This effort aligns with the government’s broader goal of establishing Indonesia as a major force in the electric mobility industry.