Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
(From left to right) Danantara Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Operations Dony Oskaria, Danantara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, and COO for Investment Pandu Patria Sjahrir after witnessing the launch of Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) at the Central Courtyard of the Merdeka Palace, Monday (24/2/2025). Photo: Akbar Evandio

Danantara Gears Up to Boost Indonesia's EV Export Potential

Indonesia will develop a battery ecosystem tailored for two-wheeled EVs, particularly electric motorcycles.

Rika Anggraeni
Rika Anggraeni - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 27 Mei 2025 | 08:20
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is poised to become a global hub for electric vehicles (EV) through the export of domestically manufactured EVs. The Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, known as BPI Danantara, is prepared to support this national ambition.

Indonesia's collaboration with China in developing the local EV ecosystem is expected to strengthen the country’s position as a key player in the global EV market. This effort aligns with the government’s broader goal of establishing Indonesia as a major force in the electric mobility industry.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Para Konglomerat RI Pesta Dividen Jelang Liburan Akhir Mei 2025
Emiten
37 menit yang lalu

Para Konglomerat RI Pesta Dividen Jelang Liburan Akhir Mei 2025

Danantara Gears Up to Boost Indonesia's EV Export Potential
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Danantara Gears Up to Boost Indonesia's EV Export Potential

Bill Gates and Astra Group Kickstart Investments Into Indonesia’s Biotech Sector
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Bill Gates and Astra Group Kickstart Investments Into Indonesia’s Biotech Sector

Bakal Disusul Persib Bandung ke Bursa, Intip Kinerja Saham & Keuangan Bali United (BOLA)
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Bakal Disusul Persib Bandung ke Bursa, Intip Kinerja Saham & Keuangan Bali United (BOLA)

Kala Emiten Berlomba-lomba Memacu Proyek Energi Hijau
Emiten
2 jam yang lalu

Kala Emiten Berlomba-lomba Memacu Proyek Energi Hijau

Berita Premium Lainnya