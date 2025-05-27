China's Presence in Submarine Cable Project Competition

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The construction of submarine cable communication systems (SKKL) in Indonesia is expected to accelerate significantly in 2025 with China's presence is included amongst manufacturers.

According to Resi Y. Bramani, Secretary General of the Association of Indonesian Sea Cable Communication System Association (ASKALSI), the lack of significant new SKKL projects in 2024 was mainly due to companies still waiting to secure permits from relevant government agencies. He projects that after the permit process is completed, many SKKL construction projects will commence this year, as he told Bisnis on Sunday (25/5/2025).