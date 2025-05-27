Ride-Hailing Platforms See Tightening Competition, Increased Fares

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A Maybank Sekuritas Indonesia report titled ASEAN Internet, ODS Meter: Stable competition; Grab affordability push released last Wednesday (21/5) found that competition among on-demand service (ODS) providers between Grab, Gojek, and Xanh SM is tightening in Indonesia.

Maybank analysts Etta Rusdiana Putra and Hussaini Saifee noted that service rates are increasing for the three platform, with four-wheel ride-hailing fares rising by 13% and 23% year-to-date (YtD) for Grab and Gojek respectively. Notably, Gojek’s fares are currently around 13% higher than its competitors.