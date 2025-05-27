Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Online motorcycle taxi drivers wait for orders in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Thursday (11/14/2024)/Bisnis-Paulus Tandi Bone

Ride-Hailing Platforms See Tightening Competition, Increased Fares

Competition among on-demand service (ODS) providers between Grab, Gojek, and Xanh SM is tightening in Indonesia.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Artha Adventy
Oktaviano DB Hana & Artha Adventy - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 27 Mei 2025 | 18:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A Maybank Sekuritas Indonesia report titled ASEAN Internet, ODS Meter: Stable competition; Grab affordability push released last Wednesday (21/5) found that competition among on-demand service (ODS) providers between Grab, Gojek, and Xanh SM is tightening in Indonesia.

Maybank analysts Etta Rusdiana Putra and Hussaini Saifee noted that service rates are increasing for the three platform, with four-wheel ride-hailing fares rising by 13% and 23% year-to-date (YtD) for Grab and Gojek respectively. Notably, Gojek’s fares are currently around 13% higher than its competitors.

