Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Several state-owned bank stocks, including PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk. (BBTN), have begun to climb and have surpassed their prices from the start of the year. What are the latest analyst recommendations and price targets?

Despite closing slightly down by 0.39% at IDR 1,265 per share on Monday (26/5/2025), BTN shares have still managed to exceed their early-year levels.