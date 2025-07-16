star

China and Japan Compete for the Auto Market in Indonesia

Gaikindo reported that car wholesales dropped 8.6% year-over-year (YoY) to 374,740 units through the first half of 2025.

user-profile
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 16 Juli 2025 | 10:30

Bisnis.com, CIKARANG — Automotive brand holders (APM) from China and Japan are pursuing different strategies to boost car sales in the second half of 2025 amid a weakening national automotive market. While Chinese APMs are aggressively entering the market with a range of new products, Japanese brand holders are eyeing diverse product line-ups across segments.

Wuling Motors’ marketing director, Ricky Christian, said that launching new products is the firm’s strategy to face intense competition in Indonesia’s automotive market.

54 menit yang lalu

