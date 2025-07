Shares of Bank Central Asia (BBCA) are currently trading at a discounted valuation as H2/2025 gets underway.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA), the banking arm of the Djarum Group, are trading at a discounted valuation as H2/2025 begins.

The stock has been on a downward trend over the past month, with prices slipping around 4.76% to IDR 8,500 per share as of Monday (14/7/2025) at 2:23 PM WIB.