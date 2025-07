Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk (CUAN) officially conducted a stock split on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) today, Tuesday (15/7/2025). This move follows a trend among other issuers affiliated with Prajogo Pangestu, many of which have previously executed stock splits and subsequently saw their share prices appreciate.

The stock split was approved by the IDX through Letter No. S-07819/BEI.PP1/07-2025, issued on 7 July 2025.