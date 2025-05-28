Early Retirement of Coal Plants Faces Growing Uncertainty

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT PLN (Persero)’s 2025-2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) still does not include the early retirement of PLTU, fueling doubts about the future of the initiative introduced during President Joko Widodo’s administration.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated that the government will proceed with the early retirement of PLTU only after securing clear and sufficient funding. So far, many funding commitments made during various discussions have yet to materialize.