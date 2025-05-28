Bisnis Indonesia Premium
PLTU Sumbawa yang berada di desa Kertasari, Taliwang, Kabupaten Sumbawa Barat

Early Retirement of Coal Plants Faces Growing Uncertainty

Prospect of early retirement for PLTU is becoming increasingly uncertain, as the government continues to struggle with securing funding to support the program

Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 28 Mei 2025 | 20:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT PLN (Persero)’s 2025-2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) still does not include the early retirement of PLTU, fueling doubts about the future of the initiative introduced during President Joko Widodo’s administration.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated that the government will proceed with the early retirement of PLTU only after securing clear and sufficient funding. So far, many funding commitments made during various discussions have yet to materialize.

