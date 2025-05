Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several issuers are racing to fast-track electricity projects using new and renewable energy sources (EBT) this year amid the ongoing energy transition.

The plan to develop 61%, or 42.6 gigawatts (GW), of EBT-based power plants in PT PLN (Persero)’s 2025-2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) brings a fresh wave of optimism for issuers with EBT business portfolios.