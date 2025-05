Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major investors are selling their stakes in Bank Central Asia (BBCA) after the stock recently hit a four-month high of IDR 9,700 last week.

BBCA has since been correcting since then over the past week. The stock last closed flat at IDR 9,450 per share on Tuesday (27/5), then opened at the same price this morning and moved within the range of IDR 9,425 to IDR 9,500 as of 09:45 AM WIB.