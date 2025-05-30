The JCI's Boosters from Dividend Payouts, PGAS, TLKM, SMGR and Other SOEs

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The decision by several state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to distribute significant dividends is expected to provide a windfall to the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI/IHSG). This positive momentum also creates opportunities for investors to earn profits.

Most recently, PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (PGAS) approved a dividend payout of US$271.54 million, which amounts to 80% of its net profit, based on the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on Wednesday (28/5). This dividend corresponds to approximately IDR4.42 trillion (based on the JISDOR exchange rate of IDR16,300 per US dollar).