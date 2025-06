Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bakrie and Salim-backed coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI) has announced that it will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) and extraordinary general meeting (EGM) simultaneously next Monday on June 2.

Currently, traders are closely watching the upcoming EGM due to a planned quasi-reorganization, which will either be greenlighted or blocked in the meeting’s agenda.