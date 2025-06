Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Energy firms under state-owned mining holding MIND ID are set to hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) this month, as market participants await dividend announcement from these SOEs.

According to public disclosures, PT Bukit Asam (PTBA), PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), and PT Timah (TINS) are slated to hold their AGMs on June 12. All three SOEs have included the approval of profit utilization for the 2024 fiscal year in their meeting agendas.