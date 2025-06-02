Bisnis Indonesia Premium
ETFs tend to deliver more consistent market returns compared to their active counterparts. (Bloomberg/Anindito Mukherjee)

Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 2 Juni 2025 | 15:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is developing a policy for gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) investment products after the existing bullion services offered by Pegadaian and Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS). These products could serve as an alternative investment option for fund managers, including pension funds, insurance companies, and investment managers.

This new instrument may provide a fresh opportunity for the pension fund sector, which has been experiencing sluggish investment performance.

Pension Funds to Eye on Gold ETFs After Bullion from Pegadaian and BRIS

Pension Funds to Eye on Gold ETFs After Bullion from Pegadaian and BRIS
Pension Funds to Eye on Gold ETFs After Bullion from Pegadaian and BRIS

