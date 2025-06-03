Semen Indonesia Outlook After Launch New Businesses & Board Reshuffle

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned cement producer PT Semen Indonesia (SMGR) has unveiled plans to launch several new business lines and is eyeing to strengthen its earnings after the company’s sales dipped last quarter.

The decision was made at an annual meeting held several weeks ago on May 23, which also saw a major reshuffle in the company’s boards of directors and commissioners. The new directors are touted to have relevant experience and are expected to support the company’s efforts to reverse its performance in the competitive cement industry, including by boosting new ventures.