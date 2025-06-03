Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Buruh memindahkan semen dari truk ke atas kapal Pinisi di Pelabuhan Paotere Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Senin (20/5/2024). Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone

Semen Indonesia Outlook After Launch New Businesses & Board Reshuffle

State-owned cement producer PT Semen Indonesia (SMGR) has unveiled plans to launch several new business lines and is eyeing to strengthen its earnings.

Oktaviano DB Hana,Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Oktaviano DB Hana & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 3 Juni 2025 | 05:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned cement producer PT Semen Indonesia (SMGR) has unveiled plans to launch several new business lines and is eyeing to strengthen its earnings after the company’s sales dipped last quarter.

The decision was made at an annual meeting held several weeks ago on May 23, which also saw a major reshuffle in the company’s boards of directors and commissioners. The new directors are touted to have relevant experience and are expected to support the company’s efforts to reverse its performance in the competitive cement industry, including by boosting new ventures.

