Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Warga beraktivitas di salah satu perumahan subsidi yang berada di Bogor, Jawa Barat pada Minggu (11/2/2024). - Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha

Debate Over Downsizing Subsidized Housing: Between Urban Necessity and Livability Standards

Plans to downsize subsidized housing spark controversy, balancing urban land scarcity with livability, affordability, and SDG compliance concerns.

Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 5 Juni 2025 | 19:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Public Housing and Settlements Ministry is drawing scrutiny after recently announcing a plan to reduce minimum size requirements for subsidized housing, as governed in Public Works and Housing Ministerial Decree No. 689/KPTS/M/2023.

According to the plan, the minimum floor area will be downsized from 21 square meters to 18 square meters, while the minimum land area will be cut from 60 square meters to just 25 square meters. The upper limits of the requirements are set to remain at 36 square meters for building area and 200 square meters for land area.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Telkom (TLKM) Weighs Sale of Healthcare Arm AdMedika
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Telkom (TLKM) Weighs Sale of Healthcare Arm AdMedika

IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable

Daya Tarik Startup Deep Tech di Era Seleksi Ketat Pendanaan
Rintisan
5 jam yang lalu

Daya Tarik Startup Deep Tech di Era Seleksi Ketat Pendanaan

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Bonanza: PGAS, ABBM, BMRI, and More
English Version
6 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Bonanza: PGAS, ABBM, BMRI, and More

Sukarto Bujung Belanja Saham HOKI Produsen Beras Topi Koki
Emiten
7 jam yang lalu

Sukarto Bujung Belanja Saham HOKI Produsen Beras Topi Koki

Berita Premium Lainnya