Debate Over Downsizing Subsidized Housing: Between Urban Necessity and Livability Standards

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Public Housing and Settlements Ministry is drawing scrutiny after recently announcing a plan to reduce minimum size requirements for subsidized housing, as governed in Public Works and Housing Ministerial Decree No. 689/KPTS/M/2023.

According to the plan, the minimum floor area will be downsized from 21 square meters to 18 square meters, while the minimum land area will be cut from 60 square meters to just 25 square meters. The upper limits of the requirements are set to remain at 36 square meters for building area and 200 square meters for land area.