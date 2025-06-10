Gold Miner, MDKA Ramps Up Efforts to Bolster Business Portfolio

In Q1/2025, the average selling price (ASP) of MDKA’s gold rose 31% YoY to US$2,757 per ounce, contributing US$109.9 million in revenue.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The recent surge in gold prices has helped offset challenges faced by PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk. (MDKA), which is actively expanding its business portfolio across multiple segments through its subsidiaries.

The Tujuh Bukit gold mine has enabled MDKA to achieve a cash margin of US$1,825 per ounce, marking a 75% increase year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the ongoing gold rally has also supported a 6% rise in gold production from the mine, reaching 25,481 ounces compared to the previous year.