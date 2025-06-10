Deep Tech Startups Draw Interest Amid Tighter Funding Criteria

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Following the post-pandemic liquidity boom, investors have begun to shift their focus—startups included. In Southeast Asia, deep tech ventures remain in the spotlight, not for trend-driven reasons, but for their strategic relevance in areas ranging from food security to carbon neutrality.

Deep tech, in this context, refers to a class of technological innovation grounded in scientific breakthroughs or advanced engineering, often requiring extended research and development timelines.