Mitra Keluarga (MIKA) Latest Stock and Earnings Outlook

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The majority of brokers remain upbeat on the outlook of hospital operator PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat (MIKA) amid promising earnings prospects, supported by ongoing BPJS class standardization and new tariff implementations.

According to Bloomberg Terminal data as of Monday (9/6), 21 out of 24 brokers reviewing MIKA gave a “Buy” recommendation, while the remaining three gave a “Hold” rating. The consensus target price stands at IDR 3,101.90 per share, indicating a potential return of approximately 24.1% from MIKA’s closing price last Thursday (5/6) at IDR 2,500 per share.