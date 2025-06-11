Startups Face Crossroads: Survive Through Mergers or Go Public?

The ‘cash-burning’ era for startups is coming to a close. Startups now face a choice: demonstrate their value through an IPO or mergers and acquisitions.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Although only a fraction of the world’s thousands of tech unicorns are expected to achieve lasting success, the current landscape marks a critical turning point. This is a period of large-scale filtering—only startups with truly solid business fundamentals are likely to endure over the long term.

Globally, more than 1,000 unicorns are backed by venture capital, but not all will withstand ongoing economic headwinds. “I think out of about a thousand unicorns, 20 percent will really die. Finished,” said Rich Wong, Partner at Accel Partners, in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (10/6/2025).