star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Show No Growth

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Show No Growth

The forex reserve position in May remained under pressure from the government’s external debt repayments and the BI’s efforts to stabilize the rupiah.

user-profile
Annasa Rizki Kamalina - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 12 Juni 2025 | 11:45

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign capital inflows, tax receipts, and foreign exchange (forex) earnings from oil and gas in May fell short of covering the rising demand for foreign debt repayments and Bank Indonesia's (BI) interventions to stabilize the rupiah.

As a result, the country’s forex reserves remained essentially unchanged from the previous month at US$152.5 billion. PT Bank Permata Tbk. (BNLI) Chief Economist Josua Pardede said the forex reserve position in May remained under pressure from the government’s external debt repayments and the BI’s efforts to stabilize the rupiah amid ongoing global financial market uncertainty.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

logo

faq

berita lainnya

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Show No Growth

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Kala Harta Prajogo Pangestu Bertambah Triliunan Hanya Dalam Sehari

Konglomerasi

3 jam yang lalu

Automakers Brace for the Worst as Sales Near Pandemic Lows

Automakers Brace for the Worst as Sales Near Pandemic Lows

star Konglomerasi

3 jam yang lalu

Emisi Obligasi BBNI kala Likuiditas Ketat & Biaya Kredit Meningkat

star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Mulai Ditawarkan Hari ini, Hitung Peluang Kupon Sustainability Bond BNI

star Investasi

5 jam yang lalu

Rugi Garuda (GIAA), Modal Danantara, dan Saham yang Mulai Mengangkasa
Rugi Garuda (GIAA), Modal Danantara, dan Saham yang Mulai Mengangkasa
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

Sinyal Pemulihan Terbatas untuk Telkom (TLKM), Indosat (ISAT) dan XLSmart (EXCL)
Sinyal Pemulihan Terbatas untuk Telkom (TLKM), Indosat (ISAT) dan XLSmart (EXCL)
star Bisnis

7 jam yang lalu

Banjir Impor Mobil Utuh dan Ancaman Deindustrialisasi
Banjir Impor Mobil Utuh dan Ancaman Deindustrialisasi
star Ragam

16 jam yang lalu

Rencana DailyCo Akuisisi Yummy Corp & Sinyal Konsolidasi Besar di Industri Startup F&B
Rencana DailyCo Akuisisi Yummy Corp & Sinyal Konsolidasi Besar di Industri Startup F&B
star Rintisan

17 jam yang lalu

BSI Transfer to Danantara: A Strategic Move or a Risky Bet?
BSI Transfer to Danantara: A Strategic Move or a Risky Bet?
star English Version

18 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top