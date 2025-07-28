Kalbe Farma Set to Be Southeast Asia’s First CT Scanner Manufacturer

Kalbe Farma (KLBF) is now eyeing the medical device industry as a gateway to access wider markets.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — After decades of dealing in pharmaceuticals, PT Kalbe Farma (KLBF) is now eyeing the medical device industry as a gateway to access wider markets after the company inaugurated its first CT scanner factory in Bogor in June 2025.

The aforementioned factory was built by KLBF’s subsidiary PT Forsta Kalmedic Global with an investment of IDR 260 billion. KLBF, in collaboration with American med-tech firm GE HealthCare, is set to assemble Indonesia’s first locally-produced CT scanners.