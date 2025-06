Garuda Indonesia eyes fresh capital from Danantara as financial losses persist, while shares rebound after months of underperformance.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Amid ongoing financial losses, PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (GIAA) has sought a capital injection from Danantara, prompting a rally in its share price.

According to its financial report, Garuda Indonesia recorded a net loss of $76.48 million in Q1/2025. While still in the red, the figure marks an improvement from the $97.03 million loss reported in the same period last year.