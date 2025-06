Digital banks are continuing to grow their low-cost funding or current account savings account (CASA) to maintain profit margins.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Digital banks, while often associated with high-interest deposit strategies, are continuing to grow their low-cost funding or current account savings account (CASA) to maintain profit margins.

Abraham Lumban Batu, SVP for retail banking at PT Bank Amar Indonesia, said the company is optimistic that its CASA will continue to increase in line with the ease of use offered through its banking application.