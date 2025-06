Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Several brokerages have updated their stock outlook for state-owned mining company PT Antam (ANTM), which stays on an upward path even as the gold rally finally hits pause.

Antam's shares closed up 2.31% to IDR 3,550 on Wednesday (18/6) after surging from IDR 3,310 over the past week. Year-to-date, the stock has soared by 147.4%, making it one of the top-performing stocks this year behind CBRE, which saw a 442.1% gain.