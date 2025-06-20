star

Kiki Barki’s Harum Energy (HRUM) Sees Upswing in Nickel Business

After the company shifted its focus from coal to nickel, the company’s earnings are now come mostly from nickel exports and sales.

Thomas Mola & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 20 Juni 2025 | 13:08

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk. (HRUM) is seeing results from its efforts to ramp up nickel business after the company’s previous pivot to nickel in line with a target to have its nickel segment contribute over 50% to earnings.

Out of HRUM’s $298.93 million revenue in Q1/2025, the company’s nickel business from exports and domestic sales contributed approximately $168.37 million, up 19.97% year-on-year (YoY) and accounting to around 56.32% of the company’s total revenue. These figures are a stark increase from 2022 where, according to Bisnis.com’s records, nickel sales accounted to only 12% of revenue.

