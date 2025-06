The share buyback initiative undertaken by PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. is seen as having the potential to help stabilize GOTO’s stock price.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk.’s (GOTO) move to repurchase its shares may provide a lift to its stock price, which has faced downward pressure this year.

GOTO shares have declined by roughly 10 percent year-to-date (YtD) and ended trading at IDR 63 on Tuesday (June 17, 2025). Shareholder approval granted at the general meeting on Wednesday (18/6/2025) for a $200 million buyback gives the company a potential lever to support its share performance in the market.