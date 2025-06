Both sides explored potential collaboration aimed at enhancing Indonesia's national energy resilience and improving the country’s oil and gas lifting.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—President Prabowo Subianto's series of state visits to Russia have revitalized collaboration between Indonesia and Russia in the energy sector, which Western sanctions had previously hampered.

Energy was one of the key topics raised by Prabowo during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides explored potential collaboration aimed at enhancing Indonesia's national energy resilience and improving the country’s oil and gas lifting performance.