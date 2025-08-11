star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

CPIN vs JPFA: Comparison of Profitability and Operational Health

CPIN vs JPFA: Comparison of Profitability and Operational Health

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPIN) and Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (JPFA) saw a challenging first half 2025. Which is more efficient and healthier in its operations?

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Senin, 11 Agustus 2025 | 21:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Two of Indonesia’s poultry giants PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPIN) and PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (JPFA) saw a challenging first half this year, but their financial statements show the two posting differing results

On one hand, CPIN booked net sales growth of 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 33.06 trillion and net profit growth of 7.4% YoY to IDR 1.9 trillion. On the other, JPFA’s net sales slipped 0.6% YoY to IDR 27.48 trillion while its net profit plunged 16.43% YoY to IDR 1.23 trillion.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

CPIN vs JPFA: Comparison of Profitability and Operational Health

News Insight

16 menit yang lalu

Tiga Faktor Penting Pendorong pada Kinerja Sarana Menara (TOWR) ke Depan

Emiten

46 menit yang lalu

Reksa Dana Campuran Milik Boy Thohir Jawara, Berikan Return di Atas 9% Sebulan

Reksa Dana Campuran Milik Boy Thohir Jawara, Berikan Return di Atas 9% Sebulan

star Emiten

46 menit yang lalu

Manuver Cepat BlackRock di Sido Muncul (SIDO)

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Petrosea (PTRO) Strengthens Position with New Growth Opportunities

star News Insight

2 jam yang lalu

Ada Peluang Pertumbuhan Laba Dobel Digit Tahun 2025-2027 di Saham SSIA
Ada Peluang Pertumbuhan Laba Dobel Digit Tahun 2025-2027 di Saham SSIA
star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Saham Batu Bara PTBA di Tengah Tekanan dan Asa Pemulihan
Saham Batu Bara PTBA di Tengah Tekanan dan Asa Pemulihan
star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

HEAL and MIKA Maintain Healthy Performance
HEAL and MIKA Maintain Healthy Performance
star News Insight

3 jam yang lalu

Strategi Suksesi Grup Djarum & Seni Bertahan di Lintas Generasi Konglomerat
Strategi Suksesi Grup Djarum & Seni Bertahan di Lintas Generasi Konglomerat
star Konglomerasi

4 jam yang lalu

Beda Nasib Ramalan JP Morgan untuk SMGR dan INTP
Beda Nasib Ramalan JP Morgan untuk SMGR dan INTP
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top