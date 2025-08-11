CPIN vs JPFA: Comparison of Profitability and Operational Health

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPIN) and Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (JPFA) saw a challenging first half 2025. Which is more efficient and healthier in its operations?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Two of Indonesia’s poultry giants PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPIN) and PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (JPFA) saw a challenging first half this year, but their financial statements show the two posting differing results

On one hand, CPIN booked net sales growth of 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 33.06 trillion and net profit growth of 7.4% YoY to IDR 1.9 trillion. On the other, JPFA’s net sales slipped 0.6% YoY to IDR 27.48 trillion while its net profit plunged 16.43% YoY to IDR 1.23 trillion.