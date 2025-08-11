star

From Cigarettes to Cyberspace: How Hartono Expanded the Djarum Empire

From Cigarettes to Cyberspace: How Hartono Expanded the Djarum Empire

Martin Hartono, third-generation scion of the Djarum Group, led the group’s digital transformation.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari - Bisnis.com

Senin, 11 Agustus 2025 | 22:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Martin Basuki Hartono, third-generation scion of the Hartono family behind the Djarum Group and PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA), is also known as one of the founding figures behind the startup e-commerce platform PT Global Digital Niaga (BELI), also known as Blibli, which has since emerged as one of Indonesia’s leading e-commerce platforms.

Martin Hartono started his investment vehicle GDP Venture in 2010. Its portfolio includes companies in e-commerce, media & entertainment, technology solutions, and consumer products, namely Gojek, Halodoc, Blibli.com, Tiket.com, IDN Media, Kaskus, Visinema, and 88rising.

