Iran’s threat to shut the Strait of Hormuz has triggered volatility in global oil prices and driven movements in oil and gas-related stocks, including PGAS.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Amid rising tensions over Iran’s call to close the Strait of Hormuz, major investors have been accumulating shares of PGN (PGAS).

The move follows reports that the Iranian government is weighing the closure of the key shipping lane after the United States launched strikes on three nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on Saturday (21/6/2025). The closure of the Strait of Hormuz was formally discussed and approved by the Iranian Parliament on Sunday.