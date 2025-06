Coal issuers are shifting their focus toward diversification in a bid to boost non-coal revenues.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several coal issuers are turning to diversification strategies to bolster non-coal revenue streams, a move seen as prudent amid subdued global coal demand and ongoing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI) is among the latest to adopt this approach, setting a target for non-coal revenue to account for 50 percent of its total earnings by 2030.