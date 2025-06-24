star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Pension Funds Retreat from Volatile Stock Market

Pension Funds Retreat from Volatile Stock Market

Pension funds are beginning to slash its equity investments amid persistent pressure on the capital market amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

user-profile
Akbar Maulana al Ishaqi - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 24 Juni 2025 | 19:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Pension funds are beginning to slash its equity investments amid persistent pressure on the capital market amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, while safe-haven assets like government bonds (SBN) and Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI) are increasing in appeal.

As concerns grow over the war between Israel and Iran — now involving the United States — global investors are moving away from risky assets like equities, which has also dragged down Indonesia’s main stock index, the IDX Composite (IHSG).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Pension Funds Retreat from Volatile Stock Market

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Aliran Dana Triliunan Institusi Keuangan di Obligasi Korporasi

Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Sayap Bisnis Niaga Hashim Djojohadikusumo kala Tirtamas Aktif Berekspansi

Historia Bisnis: Sayap Bisnis Niaga Hashim Djojohadikusumo kala Tirtamas Aktif Berekspansi

star Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

Banjir Batu Bara China, Ekspor RI Kian Terhimpit?

star Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

Coal Issuers Brace for Geopolitical Risks Amid Middle East Conflict

star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Alarm Biaya Manufaktur Emiten Semen (SMGR & INTP) saat Kebijakan Zero ODOL Berlanjut
Alarm Biaya Manufaktur Emiten Semen (SMGR & INTP) saat Kebijakan Zero ODOL Berlanjut
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Jusuf Hamka Muncul di Daftar Pemegang Jumbo Saham MIRA
Jusuf Hamka Muncul di Daftar Pemegang Jumbo Saham MIRA
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

Iran Announces Strait of Hormuz Closure, Triggers Buying Spree in PGN (PGAS) Shares
Iran Announces Strait of Hormuz Closure, Triggers Buying Spree in PGN (PGAS) Shares
star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Tawarkan Kupon hingga 9,25%, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), Medco Power, BRI Bersaing Gaet Investor Obligasi
Tawarkan Kupon hingga 9,25%, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), Medco Power, BRI Bersaing Gaet Investor Obligasi
star Investasi

7 jam yang lalu

Emiten Konsumer Kian Terjepit, Perang Iran vs Israel Picu Biaya Naik
Emiten Konsumer Kian Terjepit, Perang Iran vs Israel Picu Biaya Naik
star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top