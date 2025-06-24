Pension Funds Retreat from Volatile Stock Market

Pension funds are beginning to slash its equity investments amid persistent pressure on the capital market amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Pension funds are beginning to slash its equity investments amid persistent pressure on the capital market amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, while safe-haven assets like government bonds (SBN) and Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI) are increasing in appeal.

As concerns grow over the war between Israel and Iran — now involving the United States — global investors are moving away from risky assets like equities, which has also dragged down Indonesia’s main stock index, the IDX Composite (IHSG).