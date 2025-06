The Iran-Israel conflict and the weakening rupiah have put pressure on Indonesian consumer issuers, from rising production costs to sluggish purchasing power.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia’s consumer sector, already grappling with sluggish domestic purchasing power, now finds itself bracing for fresh headwinds as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalate.

The latest missile strike by Israel on Tehran has prompted retaliation from Iran, raising fears of a broader conflict that could stoke inflationary pressures and destabilize the rupiah. The flare-up follows Israel’s earlier assault on civilians in Gaza.