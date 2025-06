Big names such as Lo Kheng Hong, Sabana Prawirawidjaja, and Sukarto Bujung reportedly went on a buying spree and added stakes in their respective holdings.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As of the end of last week, a number of high profile investors were reportedly increasing their holdings in companies ranging from dairy to agriculture to multimedia. Many of these purchase were done on the same day between Thursday (19/6) and Friday (20/6) last week.

Sabana Prawira Widjaja, for instance, tightened his grip on dairy producer PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Company (ULTJ), in which he holds the position of president director.