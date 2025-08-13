Telkom's Subsidiary, Mitratel (MTEL) Maintains Solid Performance in H1

Mitratel will continue to focus on developing infrastructure that supports digital transformation, especially by expanding fiber connectivity throughout Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The tower company under PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (TLKM), PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk. (MTEL) or Mitratel, posted solid performance in the first half as the firm continues spreading its wings through infrastructure acquisitions and efficiency measures.

Mitratel reported a 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase to IDR4.59 trillion in the first half, driven by organic tenant growth, expansion of fiberization services, and contributions from the non-tower segment. Net profit was IDR1.09 trillion, up 2.9% (YoY).