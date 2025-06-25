star

Medco Power, BRI, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), Step Up Bond Issuance

Amid the growing preference for low-risk assets, the issuance of new corporate bonds has emerged as a key indicator of investor’s interest in safer instruments.

Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 25 Juni 2025 | 13:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Corporate bonds are gaining traction as an alternative funding option for companies amid heightened equity market volatility driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Medco Power, BRI, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) step up bond issuance.

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the total bond and sukuk listings have reached IDR71.08 trillion as of 2025. This figure reflects 58 debt securities issued by 37 companies. Just last week, two additional bonds were added to the list.

