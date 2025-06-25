star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

3 Million Houses Program to Drive Foreign Investments Into Indonesia

3 Million Houses Program to Drive Foreign Investments Into Indonesia

The government’s ambitious housing program and sovereign wealth fund Danantara are expected to drive foreign investments and Indonesia’s economic growth.

user-profile
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 25 Juni 2025 | 13:25

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The World Bank forecasts foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia will pick up, driven by President Prabowo Subianto’s housing initiative and the launch of the country’s own sovereign fund Danantara.

Carolyn Turk, the institution’s country director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, noted that the government's housing initiative could bring in about $3.8 billion (approximately IDR 62.64 trillion) in investments annually. Additionally, the program is projected to create over 2.3 million jobs and mobilize private investment of $2.8 billion (IDR 46.15 trillion).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

3 Million Houses Program to Drive Foreign Investments Into Indonesia

English Version

6 menit yang lalu

ANTM, MDKA, HRUM Race to Build HPAL Plants for EV Batteries

English Version

21 menit yang lalu

Medco Power, BRI, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), Step Up Bond Issuance

Medco Power, BRI, Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI), Step Up Bond Issuance

star English Version

21 menit yang lalu

Guyuran Modal Triliunan Reksa Dana, Paling Tebal di Obligasi Korporasi

star Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

Alasan JP Morgan Revisi Naik Prospek Saham Saratoga Investama (SRTG)

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Prominent Retail Investors Go on Share Buying Spree
Prominent Retail Investors Go on Share Buying Spree
star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Indonesian Manufacturers Seek Alternatives as Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Supply Chains
Indonesian Manufacturers Seek Alternatives as Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Supply Chains
star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Prospek Terkini Bank Jago (ARTO), Emiten Perbankan Digital Jerry Ng
Prospek Terkini Bank Jago (ARTO), Emiten Perbankan Digital Jerry Ng
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Barisan Pemodal Jumbo yang Rajin Borong Saham PTBA Semester I/2025
Barisan Pemodal Jumbo yang Rajin Borong Saham PTBA Semester I/2025
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Rute Garuda (GIAA) Keluar dari Ekuitas Negatif dan Ancaman Delisting via Danantara
Rute Garuda (GIAA) Keluar dari Ekuitas Negatif dan Ancaman Delisting via Danantara
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top