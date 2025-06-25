3 Million Houses Program to Drive Foreign Investments Into Indonesia

The government’s ambitious housing program and sovereign wealth fund Danantara are expected to drive foreign investments and Indonesia’s economic growth.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The World Bank forecasts foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia will pick up, driven by President Prabowo Subianto’s housing initiative and the launch of the country’s own sovereign fund Danantara.

Carolyn Turk, the institution’s country director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, noted that the government's housing initiative could bring in about $3.8 billion (approximately IDR 62.64 trillion) in investments annually. Additionally, the program is projected to create over 2.3 million jobs and mobilize private investment of $2.8 billion (IDR 46.15 trillion).