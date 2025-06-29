Over IDR40 Trillion in Jumbo Bonds from BBRI, MEDC, MDKA Set to Mature in Q3

A number of bond series with large principal values, including those issued by BBRI, MEDC, and MDKA, are scheduled to mature in Q3/2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— A number of corporate bond series are set to mature in Q3/2025, with a combined value of IDR41.68 trillion. Among the issuers are PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI), PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. (MEDC), and PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk. (MDKA).

According to data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) as of the end of May 2025, Bisnis compiled a list of maturing instruments throughout the year and categorized them by quarter. In Q3/2025 period, 89 bond series are scheduled to mature, totaling a principal value of IDR41.68 trillion.