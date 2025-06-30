EV Battery ‘Dragon Project’ to Give Huge Added Value for Indonesia, Prabowo Says

The $5.9 billion “Dragon Project”, which includes a $417 million battery plant in Karawang is projected to give back $48 billion of added value.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Dragon Project, a $5.9 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem development that encompasses nickel mining, smelter construction, and battery recycling, is projected to provide Indonesia with $48 billion in added value, claimed President Prabowo Subianto.

According to the President, the project — initially kick-started by Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and later joined by Indonesia Battery Corporation and state-owned mining company PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM) — will provide significant added value that will stimulate both regional and national economies.