Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia (UNVR) is poised to bounce back in the second half thanks to corporate initiatives despite ongoing buying power slump and consumer tendency for downtrading, analysts believe.

These initiatives include relaunching core products, improving operational efficiency, and product innovation, all of which have proven beneficial to the company’s performance earlier this year.