Danantara and Garuda Indonesia will continue driving the airline’s transformation with a focus on optimizing both operational efficiency & financial performance

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Shares of PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (GIAA) have climbed into the green this year, marking a double-digit gain driven by a series of transformation efforts undertaken by the state-owned airline.

The national carrier continues to navigate its ongoing restructuring process, bolstered by financial backing from Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara.