Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk. (SRTG) is zeroing in on key sectors like healthcare, digital infrastructure, consumer goods, and renewable energy as part of the company’s bid to optimize growth opportunities in these strategic sectors.

Saratoga’s investment director, Devin Wiryawan, stated that the company’s current focus aligns with its long-term goal of building a resilient portfolio and creating long-term value for its shareholders.