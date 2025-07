Telkom stock declines, weighing on IDX Composite, yet analysts maintain bullish outlooks amid plans to streamline and boost performance.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) stock closed down 2.52% to IDR 2,710 yesterday (3/7), and was the top laggard to the IDX Composite’s (IHSG) 0.05% correction to 6,878.05 that same day. So far, the main index is down 2.85% year-to-date (YtD).

Meanwhile, TLKM’s current price is lower to its end-of-June position of IDR 2,780, but the stock is up slightly by 0.37% YtD.