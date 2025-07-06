Hong Kong’s New GOTO Investor Breaks Away from JPMorgan and BlackRock Trend in Q2 2025

CSOP reduces stake in GOTO during Q2, while JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Vanguard increase positions despite weak share performance.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – CSOP Asset Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based asset management firm, reportedly sold shares of Indonesian tech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) in Q2, breaking away from the trend set by American giants JPMorgan and Blackrock.

According to Bloomberg, CSOP Asset had no record of GOTO transactions in 2024 or prior years and only entered GOTO’s list of shareholders this year’s first quarter when it bought 4.62 billion GOTO shares at a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of IDR 81.07 per share.