Foreign Reserves Strong Enough to Weather Global Storms, BI Says

The central bank believes that this figure is sufficient to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial stability.

user-profile
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 8 Juli 2025 | 20:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia reports a slight increase in Indonesia’s foreign reserves from $152.5 billion to $152.6 billion in June despite rampant uncertainty in global financial markets. According to BI spokesperson Ramdan Denny Prakoso, the gain came from tax and service receipts as well as government-issued international bonds.

“The reserves asset position is equivalent to 6.4 months of imports or 6.2 months of imports and servicing the government's external debt, which is well above the international reserve adequacy standard of around three months of imports,” Ramdan wrote in a press release (7/7/2025).

