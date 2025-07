PT Astra International is looking to bounce back from its financial and stock performance slump.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Automotive giant PT Astra International is looking to bounce back from its financial and stock performance slump in the earlier half by launching new car models and making additional investments in its key businesses.

Bourse data shows the firm’s stock (ticker ASII) still in the red by 8.16% year-to-date (YtD) at the end of the first half on June 30. Through the first semester, ASII was also among the top laggards weighing down the IDX Composite (IHSG).